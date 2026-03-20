Russia issues fresh call for end to hostilities in Gulf

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Smoke rises from a Lebanese village near the border with Israel, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from northern Israel, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

March 19 - Russia issued a fresh call on Thursday for an end to hostilities in the Gulf, starting with a halt to U.S. and Israeli attacks, and made a new offer to use its diplomatic leverage to help end the fighting.

"We call for the fastest possible cessation of hostilities, which resulted from the unprovoked aggression of the U.S. and Israel," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

"Russia, alongside China, Turkey and other like-minded parties, is ready to help with a settlement to the conflict and the search to resolve differences by diplomatic-political means.

"Let us stress that the first step on this path must be quick agreement by the United States and Israel to halt their military adventure."

Russia, it said, stood for developing collective security in the Gulf "aimed at establishing a durable peace in the region and cooperation between all coastal countries".

Russia has a "strategic partnership" with Iran, but that agreement falls short of a mutual defence treaty. Moscow, keen to maintain good ties with Washington, has called for de-escalation and offered to act as a mediator. REUTERS