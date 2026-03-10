Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia is the only winner of Middle East war, EU's Costa says

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Antonio Costa speaks during a press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 10 - Russia has so far been the only winner from the war in the Middle East as energy prices soar and attention for its war against Ukraine has faded, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"So far, there is only one winner in this war – Russia," Costa said in a speech to EU ambassadors in Brussels.

"It gains new resources to finance its war against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been sent to support Ukraine. And it benefits from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front as the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage."

Costa stressed the need for the EU to protect the international rules-based order, which he said was now being challenged by the United States, and for all parties in the Middle East to return to the negotiating table.

"Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them," he said.

"We must avoid further escalation. Such a path threatens the Middle East, Europe, and beyond." REUTERS

