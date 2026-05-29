Russia-installed Donetsk region leader says Ukrainian drones kill three workers

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Denis Pushilin, Moscow-installed leader of the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

May 28 - A Ukrainian drone attack killed three utility workers in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, the Kremlin-installed head of the region said.

Denis Pushilin, posting on the Telegram messaging app, said the workers, a repair crew for the water supply company, were in a car in Vuhlehirsk, north of the city of Donetsk, when it was struck by drones.

A fourth man was seriously injured in the incident.

Pushilin said four people were injured in other incidents in parts of the region under Russian control.

Russia has called on Ukraine to abandon areas of the Donetsk region that it holds and said it is prepared to keep fighting until it secures full control over Donetsk. Ukraine has rejected the demand.

Pushilin said in March that Ukrainian forces remained in control up to 17% of the region.

Russian forces have been engaged in a slow advance through Donetsk, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials have said Kyiv's forces have taken back territory and are now in their best position for months along the 1,200-km (775-mile) front line.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had captured the village of Novovasylivka in the Kharkiv region, further north, where Moscow says it is trying to establish a buffer zone on its border.

In central Russia's Volgograd region, regional governor Andrei Bocharov, quoted by Russian news agencies, said anti-aircraft units were repelling a massive drone attack. An apartment building was hit and energy and civil infrastructure was targeted, but no casualties were reported.

On the Ukrainian border, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk of Bryansk region said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone strike on a village killed one person. REUTERS