Russia-installed Donetsk region leader says 7 killed, 11 wounded after drone hits bus

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June 3 - A drone attack killed seven people and wounded another 11 in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday, the Kremlin-installed head of the region said.

Denis Pushilin, posting on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone hit a passenger bus travelling between Moscow and Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia's State Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation under the category of "a terrorist attack," the TASS news agency said, citing the Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko.

Russia conducted a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv on Tuesday which Moscow said was in response to a deadly attack on a dormitory in Russian-controlled Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said another Russian attack may be imminent. REUTERS