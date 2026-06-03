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Russia-installed Donetsk region leader says 7 killed, 11 wounded after drone hits bus

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June 3 - A drone attack killed seven people and wounded another 11 in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Wednesday, the Kremlin-installed head of the region said.

Denis Pushilin, posting on the Telegram messaging app, said the drone hit a passenger bus travelling between Moscow and Simferopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia's State Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation under the category of "a terrorist attack," the TASS news agency said, citing the Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko.

Russia conducted a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv on Tuesday which Moscow said was in response to a deadly attack on a dormitory in Russian-controlled Luhansk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said another Russian attack may be imminent. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.