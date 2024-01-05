Russia hopes to wear down Ukraine with mass strikes, say analysts

PARIS - Russia’s latest massive strikes against major Ukrainian cities aim to wear out both the population and air defences, at a time when Kyiv is urging Western allies to provide more weapons, experts say.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched almost 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed explosive drones in attacks on Dec 29 and overnight from Jan 1 to 2.

The waves of projectiles killed around 50 people.

A year on from Moscow’s bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the new winter campaign has so far hit civilian infrastructure and residential districts, according to Kyiv.

Russia says it targets only military installations.

Such attacks are designed “to test the limits of the air defence system developed by Ukraine over the past 18 months”, Mr Mick Ryan, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kyiv’s anti-air weaponry has been augmented with defence systems, including the US Patriot and Franco-Italian SAMP/T MAMBA.

Beyond the defences’ technical capabilities, Russia “will be testing Ukraine’s ‘magazine depth’ and hoping that Ukraine runs out of interceptors before Russia runs out of missiles and drones”, added Mr Ryan, a retired Australian general.

Nato spokesman Dylan White said on Jan 4 that the military alliance’s ambassadors would meet Ukrainian representatives in Brussels on Jan 10 to discuss air defence.

Slew of projectiles

Such battles of attrition highlight the fact that Russia has ramped up arms production while Western powers are still struggling to supply the volumes of anti-aircraft missiles needed by Ukraine.

Such interceptors are far more complex and expensive to build than the fleets of simple drones from off-the-shelf parts often deployed by Russia.

“Recent strikes likely primarily targeted Ukraine’s defence industry,” Britain’s defence ministry wrote on X on Jan 3, as Kyiv bids to stoke domestic production given the supply woes from abroad.