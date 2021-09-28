Russia hopes for continuity in ties with Berlin

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS • The Kremlin said yesterday it hoped for continuity in Moscow's ties with Berlin, as Germany was bracing itself for a period of political uncertainty following a general election.

"Of course, we are counting on continuity in our bilateral relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow was following the vote with "great attention".

"As far as we understand, the process of creating a coalition will be lengthy and complicated," Mr Peskov said, noting that Moscow would monitor the progress.

He added that while there are disagreements between Moscow and Berlin, "we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be solved only through dialogue".

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who speaks German, has maintained a working relationship with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a Russian speaker, throughout her 16 years in office.

But they have sparred over issues like the Syrian war, the annexation of Crimea and the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Germany.

Russia and Germany remain important trading partners despite Western sanctions and tensions since the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine and Moscow's takeover of Crimea in 2014.

Moscow and Berlin have worked together to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the face of objections from Germany's eastern European Union and Nato allies like Poland, the Baltic states and the United States, which say it gives Moscow too much control over Europe's energy supply.

Meanwhile, the head of the European Parliament congratulated Mr Olaf Scholz, chancellor candidate for Germany's Social Democrats, on his election win.

In the first official EU reaction to the result, Mr David Sassoli, who is also a member of the centre-left political alliance in the EU assembly, said on Twitter: "Congratulations on your victory!"

Speaking of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said: "After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and reliable partner in Berlin to continue our common work for a social and green recovery."

The leader of the Socialists and Democrats grouping in the European Parliament, Ms Iratxe Garcia, also expressed her support in a statement.

"This is very good news for the European Union because he (Mr Scholz) can bring new impetus to the reforms we need to adapt to the digital age and to respond to new global challenges by putting people first," she said.

