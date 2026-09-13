Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV, Sept 13 - A Russian drone struck near the Ukrainian-Polish border in the small town of Yahodyn overnight, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sunday.

The minister corrected his earlier statement saying the drone struck on the border crossing at Yahodyn.

"Russia's barbaric strikes at the Ukraine-Poland border in Yahodyn are not just a continuation of its attacks on our state borders," Sybiha said on X.

"This is Putin's terror "knocking" directly on the doors of the EU and NATO. Russian barbarians are at your gate, dear partners," he added.

Polish border guard spokeswoman told Reuters that the site of the attack was 800 metres (less than a mile) from the Polish border, and the border crossing was temporarily closed during the attack.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, said that in another region bordering Poland, Volyn, a drone attacked the locomotive of a passenger train just 2 km (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

The company said no one was injured.

Ukraine operates several border crossings with Poland, through which a significant proportion of the military and humanitarian aid from its allies is delivered to the country. REUTERS