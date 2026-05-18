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Russia hits Ukraine's Odesa, Dnipro with drones and missiles overnight, officials say

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May 18 - Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with drones and missiles, targeting the southern city of Odesa and Dnipro in the country's southeast, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

In Odesa, a major Black Sea export port, drones hit residential buildings along with a school and a kindergarten, injuring a 11-year old boy and a 59-year old man, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, said on Telegram.

Separately, three people were injured after Russia hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.