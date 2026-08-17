Russia hits Ukraine's Izmail and Odesa ports in overnight strikes

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Aug 17 - A Russian attack targeted port infrastructure in Ukraine's Izmail district in the southern region of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Monday.

Fires caused by the attack have been extinguished, the authorities added on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had hit military targets in the port, which it described as "a berthing terminal used for unloading vessels carrying military cargo, hangars housing Western military equipment, and depots for naval drones". Reuters could not verify the ministry's assertions.

Izmail, close to the Romanian border, is home to Ukraine's largest port on the Danube river.

In a separate strike, Russia said its forces had hit a patrol boat and fuel storage tanks in Odesa.

The local governor there said a civilian Togo-flagged vessel was damaged and four people were injured. REUTERS