Russia hits port, power facility in Ukraine overnight

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KYIV, April 18 - Russian attacks overnight damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region and caused blackouts for 380,000 consumers in the country's north, officials said.

Drones damaged agricultural warehouses, depots and administrative buildings, Oleh Kiper, the Odesa regional governor, said on the Telegram app. There were no casualties, he added.

Russian forces also targeted an energy facility in the Chernihiv region in Ukraine's north, the regional power distribution operator said on Telegram.

According to Ukraine's air force, Russia launched 219 long-range drones overnight. REUTERS