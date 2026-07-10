Russia hit ammunition warehouse in Ukraine's Kyiv region, Zelenskiy says

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KYIV, July 9 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia struck an ammunition warehouse during its attack on Kyiv region earlier this week, adding that a criminal probe was launched.

In the small town of Vyshneve on Kyiv's western outskirts, the Russian strike hit the warehouse and set off massive secondary explosions on July 6. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed in Vyshneve and hundreds of houses were damaged.

"As for the investigation into the explosion in Vyshneve, the situation is absolutely appalling: There was an ammunition depot in Vyshneve. The enemy struck this depot, causing a large number of casualties and significant losses," Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat.

Ukrainian officials rarely disclose any damage to military targets following Russian attacks.

Zelenskiy said a criminal case had been opened, and officials at the state weapons producer Ukroboronprom, which owned the warehouse, would be held responsible and some of them dismissed.

The episode sparked public outcry, with residents claiming negligence and lack of information. REUTERS