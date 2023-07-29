Russia has not offered any free grain to UN World Food Programme, says official

UNITED NATIONS - Russia has not offered the UN World Food Programme (WFP) any free grain, WFP deputy chief Carl Skau said on Friday, nearly two weeks after Moscow quit a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.

Ukrainian grain is a primary UN food aid source.

“We have not been in talks about any free grain so far,” Mr Skau told reporters.

“We have not been approached for any such discussion.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders at a summit in St Petersburg that Moscow is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa and that he would gift tens of thousands of tonnes of grain to six countries within months.

Ukraine, along with Russia, is one of the world’s biggest exporters of grain and any interruption could drive up food prices around the globe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a “handful of donations” won’t correct the dramatic impact of the end of the Black Sea grain deal.

Under the Black Sea export pact, the WFP purchased and shipped 725,000 tonnes of grain to Afghanistan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen over the past year.

The pact has allowed WFP so far to procure 80 per cent of its wheat grain purchases this year from Ukraine, up from 50 per cent in 2021 and 2022.

Overall, nearly 33 million tonnes of grain were exported by Ukraine under the deal, which aimed to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.