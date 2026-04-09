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Russia hands Ukraine 1,000 war dead

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Residents remove debris of a house destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents remove debris of a house destroyed by a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

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MOSCOW, April 9 - Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of deceased soldiers on Thursday, officials said.

Kyiv received 1,000 bodies that Russia says belong to the Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian centre handling prisoner of war swaps said on the Telegram app.

Ukraine handed over 41 dead Russians, Russia's RBC news outlet cited lawmaker Shamsail Saraliyev as saying.

The two sides have periodically exchanged their war dead in the course of the conflict. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.