Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirables' law

Ms Anastasia Shevchenko was put under house arrest in early 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    18 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday (Feb 18) after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, the RIA news agency reported.

Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, was put under house arrest in early 2019 in what her supporters say is a politically motivated action to stop her activism and punish her for showing dissent publicly.

She is accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. It is one of more than 30 groups that Russia has labelled as undesirable.

