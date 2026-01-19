Russia gleeful at Trump-Europe split over Greenland, but also has concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Young people with placards reading "Greenland is not for sale!" take part in a demonstration against the US President's plans to take Greenland, on Jan 17, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.

MOSCOW - Russia is watching with glee as US President Donald Trump's drive to acquire Greenland widens splits with Europe even though his moves could have serious security ramifications for Moscow, which covets its own presence in the Arctic.

The Kremlin said Mr Trump would go down in history if he took control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev hailed the "collapse of the transatlantic union." Former President Dmitry Medvedev joked about Europe getting poorer.

Criticism of Mr Trump over Greenland has been notably absent at a time when Russia wants to keep him onside to ensure any end to the war in Ukraine is on Moscow's terms, even though traditional Russian allies Venezuela and Iran are also in his crosshairs.

"There are international experts who believe that by resolving the issue of Greenland's incorporation, Trump will certainly go down in history. And not only in the history of the United States, but also in world history," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Jan 19.

"It's hard not to agree with these experts."

Delight over Europe’s dilemma

The daily Moskovsky Komsomolets said it was a pleasure to watch Europe being "at a total loss" after Mr Trump said he would put rising tariffs on goods imported from some European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

"Make America Great Again (MAGA) = Make Danmark Small Again (MDSA) = Make Europe Poor Again (MEPA). Has this idea finally sunk in, dimwits?" said Mr Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Mr Dmitriev, who is involved in talks with the US on the war in Ukraine, mocked European leaders in posts on social media.

"Collapse of the transatlantic union. Finally — something actually worth discussing in Davos," said Mr Dmitriev, who is due to meet US envoys on Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort this week.

Mr Dmitriev said on X that "Putin understands the US rationale on Greenland," linking to a speech in which Mr Putin said US designs on Greenland had deep historical roots.

Russian commentators said Mr Trump's behaviour was putting unprecedented strain on the NATO military alliance, Moscow's longtime foe, and could cause economic and diplomatic pain for the European Union and Britain, seen by Moscow as obstacles to Russia having its way on Ukraine.

An article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the Russian government's official newspaper, asked whether differences over Greenland would spell the end of NATO.

Mr Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, said Moscow should help Mr Trump advance his ambitions "because almost all of Trump's enemies are also Russia's enemies."

A delicate line for Moscow

For all its satisfaction, Moscow is treading a delicate line as Mr Trump's moves could have an impact on Moscow's own ambitions in the Arctic, which is rich in natural resources and also seen by Russia as strategically important.

Russia has bridled at Mr Trump's suggestion that Moscow poses a threat to Greenland - part of his rationale for wanting US control of the island - while avoiding mentioning his name in its criticism.

The foreign ministry said last week it was unacceptable for the West to continue accusing Russia and China of being a threat to Greenland.

But Ukraine is a higher priority for Russia than Greenland, where the US already has a military presence.

A transatlantic rift over Greenland that involves countries that have financed and armed Kyiv could work in Russia's favour, possibly seeping into other policy areas and overshadowing events in Ukraine.

Some Russian commentators have suggested Mr Trump's behaviour is ushering in a new world order without rules, something that might benefit Moscow.

Others though have sounded the alarm over the unpredictability of his behaviour, citing the recent seizure of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

They have also cautioned that Mr Trump, who says the US will reassert its dominance in the Western Hemisphere, has not shown a readiness for other nations to have their own spheres of influence.

"Russia can only have its own sphere of influence through strength," said Mr Markov. REUTERS