Russia fired record 8,150 drones at Ukraine in May: AFP analysis

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The new record barrage comes after a three-day truce in May raised hopes for broader peace efforts

KYIV – Russia fired a record number of long-range drones at Ukraine in May, an AFP analysis of Ukrainian air force data showed on June 1, as Kyiv appealled to allies for air defence support.

Russia launched 8,150 long-range drones in May, according to a compilation of daily air force reports, up to 24 per cent on the number fired in April.

Kyiv has developed a robust network of air defence systems across the country that is capable of downing most drones, but it still relies on Western allies to down Russian missiles.

The new record barrage comes after a three-day truce in May raised hopes for broader peace efforts but Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of violations and stepped up their long-range attacks.

Russia also fired 211 missiles in May, among the highest monthly figures, at a time when Kyiv called on the United States for urgent help with supplies of ammunition for its Patriot anti-missile systems.

Russia lauched one of its worst attacks on the capital in months in May, when a missile slammed into a residential building, as part of a barrage that killed two dozen people.

Moscow in May also deployed its nuclear-capable ballistic missile – dubbed Oreshnik – for only the third time of the invasion.

Kyiv intercepted about 91 per cent of all incoming drones and missiles in May, according to air force data.

That points to how Ukraine has pioneered systems to intercept long-range drones but remains heavily reliant on Western allies to counter missiles.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly warned that stocks of anti-missile systems and ammunition are running low.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed directly to US President Donald Trump in May for help downing Russian missiles.

The deficits have been exacerbated by the war in the Middle East, which saw US allies expend huge quantities of air defence ammunition protecting sites in the Gulf.

Trump re-entered the White House in 2025 vowing to quickly end the Ukraine war, but talks stalled as the Moscow and Kyiv remain at odds over Russia’s territorial demands.

Diplomatic efforts further derailed after Washington’s attention turned to the US-Israeli war on Iran that erupted on Feb 28. AFP