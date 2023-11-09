Russia fines three foreign firms 15 million roubles for data storage violations

MOSCOW - A Russian court fined three foreign companies on Thursday a total of 15 million roubles ($163,200) for what it said was a repeated failure to comply with data storage law, Russian news agencies reported.

U.S.-based package delivery company United Parcel Service was fined 3 million roubles, while marketplace for homestays Airbnb and streaming service Spotify Technology were each fined 6 million roubles ($65,300).

The three companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moscow has clashed with foreign companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February 2022. REUTERS

