Russia expels two US diplomats for links to 'spy'

Two US embassy staff members are being expelled for allegedly “liaising” with Robert Shonov, a former US consulate worker accused by Moscow of spying. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

MOSCOW - Russia on Thursday said it was expelling two US embassy staff for “liaising” with Robert Shonov, a former US consulate worker accused by Moscow of spying.

Shonov, who worked for the US consulate in Vladivostok, was charged with passing information about the conflict in Ukraine to American diplomats, a claim the US has rejected.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the two US diplomats – Jeff Sillin and David Bernstein – conducted “illegal activities by liaising with a Russian citizen, (Robert) Shonov”.

“The US ambassador was told that Sillin and Bernstein must leave the territory of Russia within seven days under the status of persona non grata,” it said.

The US embassy in Moscow confirmed Russia’s announcement.

“We completely reject the basis for this unprovoked expulsion of our diplomatic personnel,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement, decrying what the mission called attempts to “intimidate and harass US embassy employees.”

“The US government will respond appropriately,” the statement added.

Relations between Russia and the United States have been deteriorating for years, and both sides have expelled diplomatic staff.

The United States strongly condemned Shonov’s arrest in May, saying Russia was using “increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens”. AFP

More On This Topic
Ukraine says serious damage to Russian naval targets in Crimea attack
Ukraine regains more territory, retakes offshore drilling platforms near Crimea

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top