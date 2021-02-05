Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests

BRUSSELS, BERLIN, MOSCOW (AFP, REUTERS) - Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly condemned” Moscow’s expulsion of three European diplomats when he was informed of it during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday (Feb 5), a spokesman said.

“During the meeting with FM Lavrov, HRVP Borrell learned that three European diplomats are going to be expelled from Russia,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said, referring to Borrell’s position as High Representative of the European Union.

“The HRVP strongly condemned this decision and rejected the allegations that they conducted activities incompatible with their status as foreign diplomats. The decision should be reconsidered.”

The move came as Borrell was in Moscow for the first visit by the EU’s top envoy since 2017.

Borrell said at the meeting with Lavrov that the bloc’s ties with Russia were at a “low point” over Navalny’s jailing, but insisted he was keen to find ways to cooperate with Moscow on a series of issues.

In a statement released on Friday, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said that there will be a response if Russia does not reconsider this step.

“Russia’s decision to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and is further damaging relations with Europe,” Maas added.

Sweden likewise blasted Moscow’s decision to expel one of its diplomats as “completely unfounded”, rejecting Russia’s claim the envoy had taken part in unauthorised demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“The ministry considers this as completely unfounded, which we have also told our Russian counterpart”, the Swedish foreign ministry said in written remarks to AFP, adding that it “reserves the right to an appropriate response”.