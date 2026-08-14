Russia dismisses idea of Black Sea ceasefire

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LONDON, Aug 14 - Russia on Friday dismissed the idea of a ceasefire with Ukraine in the Black Sea, saying it saw no grounds for "half-measures" that would offer a respite to the other side.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks against commercial ships in the Black Sea, driving world grain prices higher.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of "brazen acts of terrorism" against shipping, while making no mention of Russia's own attacks.

"We view these attacks (by Ukraine) as a deliberate policy aimed at destabilising civilian shipping in the Black Sea region to further escalate tensions and prolong the conflict, all with the blatant acquiescence of regional neighbours," Zakharova said.

"At the same time, we see no signs of improvement in the situation and, consequently, no grounds for half-measures that merely grant the Kyiv regime a temporary breathing space."

Zakharova said she was commenting on a statement by Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a media interview that Ankara had put proposals to both Russia and Ukraine for a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea.

She said Russia had received no formal proposal from Turkey.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Ukraine has transmitted an offer to Russia, via a third party, for both sides to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea.

Zakharova said it was not feasible to return to the 2022-23 Black Sea grain initiative brokered by Turkey, an arrangement that allowed Russia and Ukraine - both major grain exporters - to continue to supply world markets. The agreement, which she called one-sided, broke down after Russia accused Ukraine and the West of failing to honour their side of the deal. REUTERS