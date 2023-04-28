Russia digs in awaiting Ukraine's expected offensive

PARIS - Russia has boosted its defences in occupied Ukraine ahead of Kyiv’s anticipated counterattack, wagering its position on 800km of triple-fortified lines and a gush of manpower.

Now that the Ukrainian terrain, muddied by the spring thaw, has begun to dry and Russia’s latest wave of attacks has fizzled out, a counterstrike may be weeks or perhaps days away.

The Russian defensive wall runs from Kherson, in Ukraine’s south, to the north-east of the country, spanning more than 800km.

“These defensive lines consist of layered fortifications and trenches,” said Mr Brady Africk, at US think-tank American Enterprise Institute.

They include anti-tank ditches, raised barriers, lines of pre-fabricated defences known as dragon’s teeth, landmines and trenches for personnel, he told AFP.

The Russian objective is “to maintain control over occupied territory and to attempt to limit Ukraine’s ability to conduct a counteroffensive”, he said.

Moscow’s strategy is to be able to “absorb any attack”, said Mr Pierre Razoux, at the Mediterranean Foundation of Strategic Studies, a French research body.

“The attackers are likely to get stuck by the time they reach the second layer, and even if they get past it, the third is going to be very hard to breach,” he said.

Russia will employ the time-honoured strategy of channelling attacking enemy troops onto ground of their choosing, said Mr Andrew Galer, at British strategy think-tank Janes.

But Ukraine, meanwhile, gets to decide where to attack Russian lines, he said, adding that Kyiv may not have made its choice yet.

‘No room for error’

Ukraine could well try to mislead Russia with a small-scale attack to pull defending forces there, and then direct the main attack elsewhere, he said.

Mr Vassily Kashin, at the HSE university in Moscow, said Ukraine could pick the region of Bakhmut where battles have raged for 10 months for its attack, but acknowledged that “the data we have is very limited”.

Mr Kashin said the balance of forces at the front is changing in favour of Russia.

“Ukraine can try to change this with a last desperate blow,” he said.