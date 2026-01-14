Russia detains top doctors at Siberian hospital after nine babies die

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An investigator inspecting a delivery room at a maternity hospital in Siberia, Russia, where nine newborn babies died in January.

MOSCOW – Russia has detained the chief doctor and acting head of the intensive care unit at a Siberian maternity hospital after the deaths of nine newborn babies , investigators said on Jan 14 .

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said that the doctors had been detained on suspicion of causing death through negligence. It was not immediately possible to reach the doctors or their lawyers.

“As a result of the suspects’ improper performance of their official and professional duties in organising and providing medical care... nine newborns who were born between Dec 1, 2025, and Jan 12, 2026, died," the Committee said.

The case, reported by state and independent news outlets, provoked widespread outrage in Russia.

Politicians, commentators and ordinary Russians asked how the country could hope to raise its birth rate – a priority set by Russian President Vladimir Putin – if such tragedies were allowed to happen. REUTERS