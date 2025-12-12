Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says

MOSCOW, Dec 12 - Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday ‍that ​air defence systems ‍had destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones ​over ​the country and the Black Sea overnight.

In the city of ‍Tver, 181 kilometres (112 miles) northwest ​of Moscow, ⁠local authorities said that seven people had been injured.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ​said that eight drones had been ‌destroyed as they ​were flying towards the Russian capital. Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport said in a statement that it had suspended departures amid ‍the attacks.

Russia's aviation watchdog said ​that several other airports had ​also been briefly closed ‌overnight. REUTERS

