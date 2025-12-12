Russia destroys 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says
MOSCOW, Dec 12 - Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that air defence systems had destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones over the country and the Black Sea overnight.
In the city of Tver, 181 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Moscow, local authorities said that seven people had been injured.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that eight drones had been destroyed as they were flying towards the Russian capital. Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport said in a statement that it had suspended departures amid the attacks.
Russia's aviation watchdog said that several other airports had also been briefly closed overnight. REUTERS