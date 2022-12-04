Russia denounces oil price cap agreed by EU, G-7 over war in Ukraine

KYIV - Russia on Saturday denounced a US$60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, Group of 7 and Australia, even as Ukraine suggested it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited.

“We will not accept this price cap,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told domestic news agencies, adding that Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, was “analysing” the move.

The US$60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.

The embargo will prevent seaborne shipments of Russian crude to the European Union, which account for two thirds of the bloc’s oil imports from Russia, potentially depriving Russia’s war chest of billions of euros.

But while Kyiv welcomed the price cap earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that the level set was not “serious” as it would not do enough damage to the Russian economy.

“Russia has already caused huge losses to all countries of the world by deliberately destabilising the energy market,” he argued in his nightly address, describing the decision on the price cap as “a weak position”.

It is “only a matter of time when stronger tools will have to be used”, Mr Zelensky added.

The G-7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – along with Australia have already said they are prepared to adjust the price ceiling if necessary.

The cap stops countries paying more than US$60 a barrel for Russian oil deliveries by tanker vessel and is designed to make it harder for Russia to bypass EU sanctions by selling beyond the European Union at market prices.

Limit funds for the ‘war machine’

Mr Zelensky, in his speech, appeared to be backing the position that Poland had tried to hold out for before agreeing to the US$60 ceiling late on Friday. Warsaw and the Baltic states had argued for a US$30 cap.

The market price of a barrel of Russian Urals crude is currently around US$65 dollars, just slightly higher than the US$60 cap agreed, suggesting the measure may have only a limited impact in the short term.

The G-7 said it was delivering on its vow “to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine, to support stability in global energy markets and to minimise negative economic spillovers of Russia’s war of aggression”.

The White House described the cap as “welcome news” that would help limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the Kremlin’s “war machine”.

Russia has threatened to stop deliveries to countries adopting the measure.