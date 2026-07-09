Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence

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MOSCOW - Russia denounced NATO’s decisions at a summit in Turkey on July 8 , saying they could have catastrophic consequences, after the alliance announced military aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed members’ commitment to collective defence.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO’s priorities remained unchanged: “The militarisation of the European continent, the focus on building up defence capabilities, preparation for an armed conflict with Russia and, of course, aid to Ukraine”.

“It is a pity, because if NATO strategists had stopped and thought for a moment, they might not have made such irresponsible decisions that could lead to a catastrophe not just for the alliance, but for the whole world,” Zakharova said in a statement on her ministry’s website.

NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion (S$103 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.

They reaffirmed their “ironclad commitment” to collective defence under the alliance’s Article 5 pact in a summit declaration and unveiled arms deals worth at least US$50 billion (S$65 billion).

In her comments, Zakharova said “cracks” between the United States and its NATO partners “have not gone anywhere”.

“Against this backdrop, the Americans do not hide their disappointment with the North Atlantic bloc,” she wrote.

“The issue with Greenland is not being resolved according to the American scenario. There is also resentment that alliance members, as Washington sees it, did not act in a supportive way when the United States needed their backing.”

NATO Secretary Genera Mark Rutte, in an interview with Reuters, said disputes between US President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders showed the alliance’s democratic strength and should serve as a lesson for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I would say to Putin: You should have some more discussions yourself, out in the open,” Rutte told Reuters. REUTERS