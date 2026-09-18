Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia continues barrage on Ukrainian cities, one dead west of Kyiv

Sept 17 - Russian forces continued a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian cities on Thursday, including a strike on an industrial park west of Kyiv that killed one person, a local official said.

Russia's military had previously carried out most of its attacks at night, but in recent weeks it has expanded them to daylight hours.

Vitali Bunechko, governor of Zhytomyr region, said the industrial park strike occurred near the town of Korosten.

The Ukrainian capital underwent a series of air alerts through the day and its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said one strike hit a non-residential building, injuring one person.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian forces attacked a market, triggering a large blaze.

Pictures posted on social media showed the fire reducing the area to charred ruins. No casualties were recorded.

A Russian attack also caused a fire in the southeastern city of Dnipro, injuring two people.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of statements saying a total of 29 Ukrainian drones heading for the Russian capital had been downed through the day.

Drones targeting Moscow or the surrounding region are routinely intercepted by Russian air defence units.

The head of Russian-held parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Region, Denis Pushilin, said a Ukrainian drone strike on trucks had killed three people, with 10 others injured by strikes or detonations. REUTERS