Russia confirms deaths of 16 Cameroonians fighting in Ukraine war, Yaounde says

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A drone view of the houses destroyed and heavily damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Korosten, Zhytomy region, Ukraine April 3, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

DAKAR, April 7 - Cameroon said Russian authorities have confirmed the deaths of 16 Cameroonians fighting against Ukraine, the first time the Central African country has spoken about the involvement of its nationals in the ongoing war.

In a statement broadcast on state media on Monday evening, the foreign ministry called on the families of the dead to make contact with ministry officials in the capital city of Yaounde.

A Cameroonian diplomatic note, also dated Monday and seen by Reuters, referred to the deceased as "military contractors of Cameroonian nationality" operating in a special military operation zone, a term Russia uses to describe the war in Ukraine.

Neither the statement nor the diplomatic note specified how the 16 men ended up fighting for Russia, nor did they provide details on the location, timing and circumstances of their deaths.

The Russian embassy in Yaounde did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ukraine said in February that more than 1,700 Africans were fighting for Russia, though analysts say the true figure is likely higher.

Russian authorities have denied illegally recruiting African citizens to fight in Ukraine.

In an internal memo issued in March 2025 and seen by Reuters, Cameroon's defense minister expressed concern that soldiers were leaving the country to join the war in Ukraine and instructed commanding officers to closely monitor their units.

Cameroon has said it does not officially deploy troops abroad outside of international or regional mandates and has warned citizens against taking part in foreign conflicts. REUTERS