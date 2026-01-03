Russia condemns US military action in Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuelan forces patrol the streets in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan 3, after multiple explosions were reported across the capital.

MOSCOW – Russia condemned the US military action in Venezuela on Jan 3, saying there was no tenable justification for the attack and that “ideological hostility” had prevailed over diplomacy.

Venezuela is Russia’s most important ally in South America, though the Kremlin has stopped short of offering assistance to Caracas in the event of a conflict with the US.

“This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The pretexts used to justify such actions are untenable. Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism,” it added.

The statement did not mention Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, whom US President Donald Trump said was captured during the Jan 3 military action on the South American country.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people,” Russia’s statement said, adding there were no reports of Russian citizens injured in US strikes. AFP