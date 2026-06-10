Russia condemns EU plan for warships to stop 'shadow fleet' vessels in Mediterranean

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MOSCOW, June 10 - Russia on Wednesday condemned an EU decision to authorise EU military vessels in the Mediterranean to stop and inspect foreign ships suspected of being part of a "shadow fleet" transporting Russian oil, and said it would take all necessary legal and other measures to protect them.

The EU said on Monday it had expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean that was originally set up to enforce a U.N. arms embargo on Libya.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this posed a threat to maritime security and accused the EU of intimidating civilian vessels.

She said there was no such thing in international law as a "shadow fleet", and this term was a "political fabrication" by the EU.

"The European Union's deployment of ships from the IRINI naval operation deployed in the Mediterranean to inspect or seize, as they now say, vessels carrying oil products would constitute a flagrant violation of international law," Zakharova told a press briefing.

"We reserve the right to use the full arsenal of political, legal, and other instruments at our disposal to protect maritime security and the legitimate interests of shippers and shipowners." REUTERS