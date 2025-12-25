Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia compares US blockade of Venezuela to piracy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a press conference following a meeting of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with his Kazakh counterpart Ermek Kosherbayev in Moscow, Russia, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Dec 25 that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec 25 that the United States was reviving piracy and banditry in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela and said it hoped that US President Donald Trump’s pragmatism would help avoid a disaster.

“Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten theft of other people’s property, namely piracy, and banditry, are being revived,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the situation.

“We consistently advocate for a de-escalation,” Ms Zakharova said. “We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow solutions to be found that are mutually acceptable to the parties within the framework of international legal norms.

“We confirm our support for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests, and maintaining the stable and secure development of his country.” REUTERS

More on this topic
With airspace closed, it’s a lonely Christmas for many Venezuelans
Trump takes Christmas Eve shot at ‘radical left scum’
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.