Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ in deporting Ukrainian children: UN inquiry

GENEVA – A United Nations-mandated inquiry on March 10 accused Moscow of committing crimes against humanity by deporting and forcibly transferring children from Ukraine to Russia.

“The evidence collected leads the commission to conclude that Russian authorities have committed the crimes against humanity of deportation and forcible transfer, as well as of enforced disappearance of children,” the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said.

The probe was established by the UN Human Rights Council shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The inquiry said Russia had deported or transferred “thousands” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine.

“The commission has so far confirmed the deportation or transfer of 1,205 children,” it said.

“Four years on, 80 per cent of the children deported or transferred in the cases investigated by the commission have not returned,” it said.

Moscow has failed to establish a system facilitating returns, and has instead focused on long-term placement of the children with families or institutions in Russia.

The commission confirmed its previous finding that Russian authorities had unlawfully deported and transferred children – as a war crime – “and that they have unjustifiably delayed their repatriation, which is also a war crime”.

It said the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, “including through his direct authority over entities that have steered and executed this policy, has been visible from the outset”.

Moscow does not recognise the commission and does not answer its requests for access, information and meetings. AFP