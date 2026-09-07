Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia closes German consulate in St Petersburg after drone spat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Sept 7 - Russia said on Monday it was closing down the German Consulate-General in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Berlin's decision to close the Russian consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Germany took its own measures after accusing Moscow of an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, an allegation Russia called an absurd fabrication.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the German consulate in St. Petersburg must cease operations no later than September 18.

It also confirmed that Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centres in Russia must cease their activities, with staff ordered to leave the country by September 13 at the latest.

"It was the German authorities who, once again, provoked a new round of escalation in bilateral relations. The German government bears full and complete responsibility for the consequences," Russia's Foreign Ministry said. REUTERS

See more on

Russia

Germany

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.