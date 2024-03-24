Russia claims new village taken on Ukraine frontline

KYIV, UKRAINE - Russia on March 23 claimed a new territorial victory over Ukrainian forces struggling to find weapons and troops while the two sides staged deadly aerial attacks on each other.

As a militant attack on a Moscow concert hall became a new flashpoint dispute between the arch-rivals, Russia’s armed forces said they had seized the Ukrainian village of Ivanivske, just west of Bakhmut, the devastated city seized 10 months ago.

Russian forces have taken control of a string of frontline settlements in recent weeks, as Ukrainian forces suffer troop and ammunition shortages.

The capture last month of Adviivka, near the Russian-held stronghold of Donetsk, was the first major territorial gain made by Russia since Bakhmut and was hailed by President Vladimir Putin as a sign that Russian forces are back on the offensive.

Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement that the army had “liberated” Ivanivske, which is also close to the town of Chasiv Yar that could become the next target.

If Russia took Chasiv Yar, it could step up attacks on the strategic city of Kramatorsk that is already facing growing bombardment.

The Russian claim came amid mounting tensions over an attack on a Moscow concert hall on Friday that authorities said left at least 133 dead.

President Vladimir Putin said in a nationally televised speech on March 23 that the four detained “perpetrators” were “travelling towards Ukraine where, according to preliminary information, they had a window to cross the border”.

Russia’s FSB security service said earlier that the assailants had been “in contact” with people in Ukraine as they tried to flee the country.

Kyiv has strongly denied any involvement, saying that Russia was looking for excuses to step up the war. The United States has said it has seen no sign of Ukrainian involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack.

‘A difficult morning’

While Ukraine has struggled to find weapons and soldiers for its war, it has kept up drone attacks on Russia, which has also launched increasing air assaults.

Multiple air attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod adjoining Ukraine killed two people and injured at least seven, the regional governor said.