Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage

MOSCOW - Russian Federal Security Service investigators have formally charged Evan Gershkovich with espionage, but the Wall Street Journal reporter denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about a military industrial complex.

“Gershkovich has been charged,” Interfax quoted a source as saying.

Tass reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.

“He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia,” Tass citied an unidentified source as saying.

The Tass source declined further comment, citing the classified nature of the case.

Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

The Journal has denied that Gershkovich was spying and demanded the immediate release of its “trusted and dedicated reporter”.

The Journal said his arrest was “a vicious affront to a free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world”.

The Kremlin said that Gershkovich had been carrying out espionage “under the cover” of journalism. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the US that Gershkovich was caught red handed while trying to obtain secrets.

The US has urged Russia to release Gershkovich and cast the Russian claims of espionage as ridiculous. US President Joe Biden has called for Gershkovich’s release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to comment publicly on the case.