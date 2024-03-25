Russia casts doubt on ISIS responsibility for concert attack

MOSCOW – Russia on March 25 cast doubt on assertions by the United States that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group was responsible for a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that killed 137 people and injured 182 more.

In what has been the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades, four men burst into Crocus City Hall on the night of March 22, spraying people with bullets just before Soviet-era rock group Picnic was to perform its hit, Afraid Of Nothing.

Four men, at least one a Tajik, were remanded in custody for terrorism. They appeared separately, led into a cage at Moscow’s Basmanny District Court by Federal Security Service officers.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, a claim which the US has publicly said it believed, and the militant group has since released what it says is footage from the attack.

US officials said they warned Russia of intelligence about an imminent attack earlier in March.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly mentioned the Islamist militant group in connection with the attackers, who he said had been trying to escape to Ukraine.

Mr Putin said some people on “the Ukrainian side” had been prepared to spirit the gunmen across the border.

Ukraine has denied any role in the attack, and President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Mr Putin of seeking to divert blame for the concert hall attack by referring to Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called into question US assertions that ISIS, which once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, was behind the attack.

Ms Zakharova said in an article for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper: “Attention – a question to the White House: Are you sure it’s ISIS? Might you think again about that?”

Ms Zakharova said the US was spreading a version of the “bogeyman” of ISIS to cover its “wards” in Kyiv, and reminded readers that Washington supported the “mujahideen” fighters who fought Soviet forces in the 1980s.

The US has intelligence confirming ISIS’ claim of responsibility, two US officials said on March 22.