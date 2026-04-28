Russia calls for rapid restoration of peace in Mali after sustaining casualties

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MOSCOW, April 28 - Russia said on Tuesday it was important to quickly restore peace and stability in Mali where its forces are helping the military-led government battle insurgents who launched a series of weekend attacks near the capital Bamako and across the country.

Russian state media have said that Russia's Africa Corps, a paramilitary force that succeeded the former Wagner mercenary group, helped prevent a coup over the weekend and stopped the insurgents seizing key objects.

"We believe it is important that the country returns to a peaceful and stable situation as soon as possible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian state media reported earlier on Tuesday that the Africa Corps had suffered unspecified casualties after it withdrew its forces from the town of Kidal following fierce fighting there at the weekend.

Asked whether the Kremlin had any information about Mali's president - Assimi Goita - who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday morning, Peskov said: "You should seek such information in Mali itself, not in the Kremlin."

Al Qaeda's affiliate in West Africa - JNIM - and Tuareg rebel groups claimed responsibility for the weekend assaults, in which the country's defence minister, who received military training in Russia, was killed. REUTERS