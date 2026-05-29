Russia brushes off US call not to launch ‘systemic strikes’ on Kyiv

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Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia reiterated Moscow’s assertion that May 24’s barrage targeted key Ukrainian military and intelligence facilities.

WASHINGTON - The United States on May 28 levelled unusually harsh criticism against Russia and called for it to refrain from its promised “systematic strikes” against Kyiv, but Moscow brushed off the appeal and reiterated a warning to foreign diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.

The statements came during a UN Security Council session requested by Ukraine in response to Russia’s bombardment by hundreds of drones and missiles on May 24 against Kyiv and nearby areas.

The barrage included a strike by a nuclear-capable Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, at least the third time Moscow has fired the weapon into Ukraine since November 2024.

Condemning the May 24 barrage, Ms Tammy Bruce, the deputy US ambassador to the UN, called Russia’s use of the Oreshnik “an inexplicable, dangerous and barbaric escalation” of the war that erupted with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“We caution Russia not to mount so-called systematic strikes against Kyiv, which risk further civilian casualties and setting back the prospect of peace,” said Ms Bruce.

At least two civilians died and around 100 were injured in the bombardment that Moscow said was in response to a Ukrainian strike on a student dorm in Donetsk, the eastern region of the same name that Moscow-backed separatists seized in 2014.

Ms Bruce’s comments were among the sharpest criticism of Russia to come from the Trump administration, which has generally taken a more accommodating stance toward Russia than most US allies.

She did not say how the US would respond if Moscow carried out its threat of “systemic strikes.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reiterated Moscow’s assertion that May 24’s barrage targeted key Ukrainian military and intelligence facilities and renewed Russia’s vow to launch new strikes on “decision-making centres and command posts.”

“Since the above facilities are dispersed throughout Kyiv, we warned foreign citizens, including the staff of diplomatic missions and offices of international organisations, about the need to leave the city as soon as possible,” he continued.

UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said the United Nations was “deeply concerned” by Russia’s promised “consistent and systemic strikes” against targets in Kyiv. REUTERS