Russia brands protest monitor 'foreign agent'

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia's government on Wednesday (Sept 29) declared a protest monitor group and a media outlet critical of the government "foreign agents", pressing ahead with a crackdown on dissent.

The announcement follows three-day parliamentary elections in which the unpopular ruling party claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house following an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition.

On Wednesday, the justice ministry added OVD-Info, which monitors opposition protests, and Mediazona website to its list of "foreign agents".

Mediazona is an online publication that covers court cases and the abuse of prisoners' rights, among other subjects.

Also on the list are now Mediazona chief editor Sergei Smirnov and Pyotr Verzilov, an anti-Kremlin activist who is also publisher of Mediazona, the justice ministry said in a statement.

OVD-Info, which also provides legal support to victims of political persecution, denounced the justice ministry's move as "an act of political pressure".

It said the listing came after dozens of outlets including the protest monitor launched a campaign against the controversial legislation on "foreign agents".

By law, entities identified as "foreign agents" must accompany all their texts, videos and social media posts with a disclaimer about content from a "foreign agent".

The label is a deterrent for sources and advertisers and the stigma makes it hard for journalists to carry out their work.

Mediazona's Smirnov said that he was effectively banned from using Twitter.

"Calling someone a foreign agent in Russia is simply over the top. This is definitely the same as (branding someone) the enemy of the people," he added.

That phrase and the term "foreign agent" both carry negative Stalin-era connotations.

A number of independent media outlets including Rain TV and Meduza, a popular Russian-language website, have previously been branded "foreign agents".

Ahead of the parliamentary polls Russian authorities also declared Golos, an independent election monitor, a "foreign agent".

On Wednesday, 20 Golos employees were also added to the same list.