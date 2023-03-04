Russia border town on edge after what Moscow calls a Ukraine 'incursion'

KLIMOVO, Russia - Russians in the border region of Bryansk were on edge on Friday after Moscow accused Ukrainian combatants of killing two civilians in a rare cross-border incursion.

While some wondered how what Moscow called “Ukrainian nationalists” had even made it across the border, others said the region had been a tinderbox ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Ukrainian authorities dismissed the reports as a “provocation”.

After Thursday’s drama, locals went about their daily business, but tensions were palpable.

“We are afraid of everything,” Mrs Olga Ulyanova, a 62-year-old pensioner, told AFP, near a market in Klimovo, a gritty industrial town that features a monument to Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin.

“I live alone and I’m worried. The bandits might come, break down the door and kill me,” Mrs Ulyanova added. “Everyone is waiting for something and is afraid of something.”

Klimovo, which is home to around 13,500 people, is located not far from the villages of Lyubechane and Sushany, the scene of the reported attacks.

Mr Oleg Poshlov, a 38-year-old librarian, compared the town in the southern region of Bryansk to a “tinderbox” but expressed support for the authorities. “We will never give up our country,” he added.

On Thursday, Moscow reported that a group of “Ukrainian nationalists” had crossed into the region of Bryansk, killed two civilians and wounded an 11-year-old child.

President Putin denounced the “terror attack”, but a different account was put forward in two videos on social media showing four men in military uniform claiming to be from a Russian volunteer group in the Ukrainian army.

The FSB domestic security service said the attackers had later been pushed back over the border and targeted with a “massive artillery strike”.