Russia begins naval drills with China, Iran

A member of the Russian military aboard the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, during Russia's military drills with China and South Africa in February 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW - Russia said on Wednesday it had started naval exercises with China and Iran in the Arabian Sea as it seeks to shore up ties with Beijing and Teheran.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that the trilateral exercises dubbed the “Marine Security Belt 2023“ had begun in the vicinity of the Iranian port of Chabahar.

The naval part of the drills will take place on Thursday and Friday.

Russia will be represented by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a medium-sized tanker, the ministry said.

During the naval drills, the ships will perform “joint manoeuvres and will carry out artillery firing in daytime and at night,” the statement said.

President Vladimir Putin has sought to ramp up political, economic and military ties with China and Iran after he sent troops to Ukraine a year ago, triggering multiple rounds of unprecedented Western sanctions. AFP

More On This Topic
South Africa’s army defends controversial naval drills with Russia
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top