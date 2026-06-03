Russia bans entry to five UK nationals including Washington Post journalist

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Moscow said the entry ban was an answer to British officials' "provacative anti-Russian rhetoric".

Russia has banned five British nationals, including The Washington Post journalist Catherine Belton and The i Paper correspondent Richard Holmes, from entering the country, the foreign ministry said on its website late on June 2 .

Belton is an investigative correspondent focusing on Russia and previously reported about the country for the Financial Times and Reuters among other media.

Holmes, an award-winning investigative journalist and a Pulitzer Prize finalist, is a security correspondent at Britain’s The i Paper.

The foreign ministry said the entry ban was an answer to the “provocative anti-Russian rhetoric of British officials, the spread of insinuations about Russia, and London’s practical steps to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons”.

Other Britons named under the ban were Alexander Browder, a contributor for the Henry Jackson Society policy think tank; Alice Laugher, chief executive of humanitarian staffing firm Committed to Good; and Richard Westbury, chairman of the Chelsea Group, parent company of Committed to Good.

The UK is among countries which imposed sanctions on Russia, including travel bans, after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Those measures expanded following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Moscow has also imposed sanctions, including travel bans, in retaliation. REUTERS