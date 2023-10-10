Russia attacks Ukraine with 36 drones - Ukraine's Air Force

Firefighters work at a compound of a port on Danube river damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine October 6, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Russia launched 36 overnight drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed 27 of the air weapons.

The attacks with the Iran-made Shahed drones targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Kherson region's administration said on its Telegram channel that over the past day, Russia carried out 79 instances of shelling including from mortars, artillery and with the use of drones, injuring four people and damaging several buildings. REUTERS

