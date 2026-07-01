Russia attacks retail fuel stations in Ukraine, killing one, official says

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July 1 - Russia attacked five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a woman, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

He said three other people were injured.

Russia has been striking fuel stations, but the attacks have intensified recently, with Ukrainian authorities in frontline Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions reporting nearly daily attacks.

In the city of Kherson in the south, a drone attack on a passenger bus killed two and left another five wounded, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said separately on Wednesday. REUTERS