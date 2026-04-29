Russia attacks port infrastructure in Ukraine's south, hits hospital

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April 29 - Russia has attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region with drones in overnight strikes that also damaged residential buildings and a hospital and left two people wounded, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper, writing on Telegram, said the attack in the south of the Odesa region destroyed the admissions department of a hospital there, and badly damaged other parts of the facility.

At the time of the attack, medical staff and patients were in a shelter, and they were later moved to another facility, he said.

Regional prosecutors said port infrastructure facilities came under attack, without giving details.

Emergency services said two people were hurt in fires in a residential area. They posted pictures of buildings engulfed by fire and firefighters battling the blazes.

Kiper added that a fire was also recorded at the Danube Biosphere Reserve, a nature reserve in the region.

The Odesa region, which houses major Ukrainian seaports and river ports on the Danube, has been a repeated target of Russian attacks during Moscow's more than four-year-old war.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched 171 drones at the country since Monday evening. The air defence units downed or neutralised 154 drones, it added.

One person was killed and two others wounded in a separate drone and missile attack in the northeastern Sumy region, which caused large-scale fires in a residential area, local officials said. REUTERS