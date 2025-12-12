Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia attacked energy facilities in southern Ukrainian Odesa region, officials say

KYIV, Dec 12 - Russia attacked energy facilities in the southern Ukrainian Odesa region overnight, ‍causing ​fires and blackouts, the ‍local governor and emergency service said on Friday.

Governor ​Oleh ​Kiper said on Telegram the drone attack left several settlements in the region, where ‍Ukraine's main seaports are concentrated, without electricity.

Russia ​has intensified attacks ⁠on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs as winter ​deepens and the war approaches its fourth anniversary.

Ukraine's biggest ‌power company DTEK ​said in a statement that one of its sub-stations and another unspecified energy facility belonging to another firm were hit.

DTEK said it had restored power to 40,000 customers, ‍however 90,000 were still without.

Earlier this week, ​the government approved a series of measures to ​save electricity as entire regions ‌often go without power following Russian attacks. REUTERS

