Russia attack knocked out pipeline carrying its own oil to Europe, Ukraine says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted on X a photo of firefighters tackling a blaze following Russia's attack on the pipeline it uses to transport oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

KYIV - A January attack by Russia on the Ukrainian branch of the Soviet-built Druzhba oil pipeline halted the transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Feb 12.

Despite its nearly four-year-long war with Russia, Ukraine continues to transport Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary even though it stopped the transit of Russian gas at the start of 2025.

Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz reported on Jan 27 that Russia had attacked one of its facilities in eastern Ukraine but did not specify which one.

However, city officials in Brody, where Druzhba meets the Brody-Odesa oil pipeline, warned the population about pollution from burning oil products and Mr Sybiha posted on X a picture of firefighters against a backdrop of flames.

“This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the latest targeted Russian strike on January 27th, which stopped oil transit.”

The strike was a rare case of Russian forces attacking an oil pipeline through which Russia supplies oil to Europe.

Ukraine, however, has repeatedly attacked Druzhba on Russian territory.

While past stoppages have met with protests from Budapest and Bratislava, there were no reports from Ukraine, Hungary or Slovakia about any problems with oil supplies in recent weeks.

“Hungary made no protest to Russia about it. They could not even pronounce the word ‘Russia’. Double standards at their best,” Mr Sybiha said in his post.

Responding to his remarks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto suggested Kyiv was responsible for blocking electricity supplies for the operation of the pipeline. “Why don’t you ask your President when he will allow to restore the electricity supply of the pipeline?” Mr Szijjarto said on X.

Since autumn, Russia has sharply intensified its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, and entire regions’ populations and businesses have been cut off from energy supplies for many hours following attacks on power stations. REUTERS