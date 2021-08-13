Russia asks BBC journalist to leave in diplomatic row with Britain

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia has asked a BBC journalist working in Moscow to leave the country by the end of the month when her visa expires, in retaliation for what it views as British discrimination against Russian journalists, state TV reported late on Thursday (Aug 12).

The Rossiya-24 TV channel said that Ms Sarah Rainsford, one of the British broadcaster's Moscow correspondents, had been declared persona non grata and would be going home in what it called "a symbolic deportation".

It said the Russian authorities had decided against renewing Ms Rainsford's accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow in retaliation for Britain not renewing or issuing visas to Russian journalists.

The BBC and Ms Rainsford did not immediately reply to requests for comment. A Russian Foreign Ministry official said she would comment on the matter once Ms Rainsford had done so.

The British Embassy in Moscow declined comment.