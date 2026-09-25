Russia arrests critical political scientist on drug charges

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Russia state media said a Moscow court had ordered Alexander Kynev’s arrest, on accusations that he illegally sold and distributed drugs.

MOSCOW – Russia said on Sept 25 it had arrested a respected political scientist – who has commented extensively about recent elections – on drug charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.

Alexander Kynev, 51, is a well-known commentator on Russian domestic politics, studying Moscow’s political system for years.

He has remained in Russia during the war against Ukraine, which has seen tens of thousands of others go into exile, despite being critical of the political system built by the Kremlin and of the war.

Since the conflict began in 2022, Moscow has increased repression and censorship to levels comparable with those of the late Soviet period.

Russia state media said a Moscow court had ordered Kynev’s arrest, on accusations that he illegally sold and distributed drugs – a charge that carries between 10 and 20 years in prison.

His arrest was made public the day the authorities said the final results of the national parliamentary elections showed that Putin’s United Russia party had increased its supermajority in the Duma, the assembly’s lower chamber.

In recent days, Kynev had published social media posts commentating on voting procedures in the tightly controlled parliamentary polls, saying he had conducted “intensive monitoring”.

In February, he was designated a “foreign agent” – a tag with Stalin-era connotations that the authorities use against Kremlin critics.

Alexei Venediktov – a media guru who remained in Russia – said on social media that Kynev, now in custody, was not admitting any guilt.

Fellow political scientist Konstantin Kalachev defended Kynev.

“I can associate him with anything but this,” he said on Telegram of the drugs charges.

“We live in strange times, when nobody is safe from anything.” AFP