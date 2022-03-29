Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Russia said on Monday (March 28) it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G-7 nations refused the demand.

At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia.

Concerns over security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications.

The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom, which accounts for 40 per cent of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

"We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. "In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers)."

In a interview aired later on Monday with the American public broadcaster PBS, when asked whether gas would be turned off for non-payers, Mr Peskov replied: "No payment - no gas."

But he added that Russia is yet to take a final decision on how to respond should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.

Meanwhile, energy ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialised nations rejected the rouble payment demands, Germany economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck said after talks with his counterparts.

"All G-7 ministers have agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts," he told reporters after a virtual conference with G-7 energy ministers.

The ministers "underlined once again that the concluded contracts are valid and the companies should and must respect them... payment in roubles is unacceptable, and we call on the companies concerned not to comply with Putin's demand," he said.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose by up to 20 per cent on Monday on concerns about Russian gas supply.

The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. Russian gas exports to the EU were around 155 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year.

On Friday, the United States said it will work to supply 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.

US LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional US gas sent to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone elsewhere.