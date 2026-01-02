Russia and Ukraine trade allegations of civilian attacks on New Year's day

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia accused Ukraine of killing at least 24 people, including a child, in a drone strike on a hotel and cafe.

KYIV, Jan 1 - Russia and Ukraine accused each other of targeting civilians over the New Year, with Moscow reporting a deadly strike on a hotel in territory it occupies in southern Ukraine while Kyiv said there had been another broad attack on its power supplies.

The reports coincide with intensive talks aimed at bringing an end to the nearly four-year-old war, overseen by US President Donald Trump. Both countries have said the other is doing all it can to influence his views and shape the outcome.

"On New Year, Russia deliberately brings war. Over 200 attack drones were launched onto Ukraine in the night," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, saying energy infrastructure in seven regions across Ukraine had been targeted.

Russia accused Ukraine of killing at least 24 people, including a child, in a drone strike on a hotel and cafe where civilians were seeing in the New Year in a Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's military, which has accused Russia of killing many civilians in its own attacks on Ukrainian cities, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Zelensky said that Russia's holiday season attacks showed Ukraine could not afford delays in air defence supplies.

"(Our) allies have the names of equipment which we are lacking. We expect that everything agreed with the United States at the end of December for our defence will arrive on time," he said, without clarifying further.

Russians allege ‘war crime’

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of the region, said three Ukrainian drones had hit the celebrations in Khorly, a coastal village, in what he said was a "deliberate strike" against civilians. He said that many people had been burnt alive.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that as well as the 24 dead, 50 people had been injured, including six minors who were being treated in hospital.

"There is no doubt that the attack was planned in advance, with drones deliberately targeting areas where civilians had gathered to celebrate New Year's Eve," the ministry said in a statement, calling the attack a "war crime".

On Dec 29, Moscow accused Kyiv of trying to strike a residence of President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian and European officials have said the incident did not happen and US security officials were also reported to have found that Ukraine did not target the residence. Russia said on Jan 1 it would send Washington proof.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported Kherson region attack or photographs of what Saldo's press service said was the aftermath on Jan 1.

The images showed at least one dead body was visible beneath a white sheet. The building showed signs that a fire had raged and there were what looked like blood stains on the ground. Russia's TASS news agency published video showing drone fragments, some with Ukrainian writing on them.

Ukrainian officials regularly report civilian deaths from Russian air attacks, including in the Ukrainian-held city of Kherson, which lies near the front line.

The Ukrainian governor of Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said that one man had been killed and an 87-year-old woman injured in attacks on the city on Jan 1, posting a video showing the woman's badly damaged apartment.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba said rail facilities had been attacked in three regions, including a locomotive depot and a station in the frontline region of Sumy.

The Russian defence ministry said on Jan 1 its strikes had hit military targets, as well as energy infrastructure which it claimed was being used to support Ukraine's military.

In a separate report, Russia-appointed Saldo said later that a five-year-old child had been killed and three more people injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a car near Tarasivka, another coastal village, close to Khorly. He did not provide evidence.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, told TASS that those who carried out the hotel attack and their commanders should be targeted.